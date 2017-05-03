FRSC Boss Condemns Violence Against Personnel

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Rod Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has condemned in strongest terms acts of violence being perpetrated against personnel of the FRSC on official duties and vandalism of road signs by miscreants, who remove or deface them, saying such acts run contrary to the spirits of humanity and collective responsibility in road traffic management.

Dr Boboye stated this while declaring open a two week pre-hospital trauma life support training for FRSC Officers at the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital Abuja.

According to the Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal said FRSC staff come out everyday well prepared to give succor to road users through effective traffic management, removal of obstructions and provision of first aid to causalities of road traffic crashes.

He noted, however, that some recalcitrant drivers flagrantly disobey the traffic rules and regulations, undermine the stop signs by marshals and sometimes knock them down with some dying or sustaining life threatening injuries from the acts.

He warned that he would follow all due process to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly acts are brought to book and punished in line with the law of the land to serve as deterrence to others.

