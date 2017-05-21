FRSC boss tasks road safety officials on professionalism, integrity

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has advised officials of the corps to discharge their duties with integrity and professionalism.

Oyeyemi gave the advice on Sunday at the Performance Improvement Management Retreat, tagged “Improving Service Delivery through Professionalism and Road Safety Administration’’.

Oyeyemi was represented by Mr Kayode Olagunju, Assistant Corps Marshal, Policy, Research and Statistics, at the retreat held at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Badagry, Lagos State.

“I advise officers to always discharge their duties with integrity and professionalism while making the road safe for road users.

“An officer must be a good example to the public, particularly motorists, by ensuring development and sustenance of responsible service delivery.

“Professionalism and integrity should be part of our actions and they should be guided jealously during our services,’’ Oyeyemi said.

In his opening remarks, Mr Shehu Zaki, FRSC Zonal Commander for Ogun and Lagos States, urged officers to show commitment, transparency and comport themselves while discharging their duty.

Zaki also commended corps personnel for reducing crashes on the roads, especially along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Lagos State Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, said that road traffic crashes were a dangerous malaise that should be tackled with all seriousness.

Omeje said the command had continued to tackle the malaise through sustained special intervention patrol on all critical corridors in the state.

According to him, the command puts seven vehicles and ambulance on patrol on daily basis to stem crashes and for rescue operations.

He also said that the FRSC in Lagos had domesticated public enlightenment in churches and mosques in addition to motor park rallies, advocacy visits, road shows and media campaign.

“Realising that we cannot do it alone, we have continued to partner with key stakeholders in driving the vision of the corps, particularly in Lagos state,’’ Omeje said.

Newsmen report that the annual retreat reflected on the performance of the officers in the preceding year.

