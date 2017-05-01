FRSC Ilesha Unit Records Lowest Accident Rate In Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said its Ilesa unit in Osun State has recorded the least accident rate in the country.

The Zonal Commanding Officer for Oyo, Ondo and Osun states of the Commission , ACM Austine Aipoh who revealed this commended the unit, confirming that from 2016 till date, Ilesa zone reported six casualties which is the lowest number of accident rate in Nigeria.

While appealing to motorists to acquire speed limit device during a Public Enlightenment Programme for National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Ilesa Zone at the weekend in Ilesa Aipoh maintained that it would reduce accidents on major roads.

He attributed majority of the road accidents to reckless driving, speeding, overloading, fairly used tyres and broken side mirrors among others.

According to him, most of the commercial vehicles plying the roads are not well maintained and service, while other are too old.

The Zonal Commander who tasked motorists on sanity, charged them on the use of standard vehicles on highways.

Also, speaking, Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, the Unit Head of FRSC, commended the NURTW state chairman for proper monitoring and enforcing his staff on maintenance of traffic rules and regulations.

Oyedeji warned the drivers against excessive speed, expired and fairly used tyres, broken side mirrors and other rules and regulations guiding traffic.

In his remark, the NURTW State Chairman, Mr Olalekan Folorunso, lauded the zonal commander, ACM Austine Aipoh, sector commander, CC Umar Ibrahim and Ilesa Unit Head, ACC Samuel Oyedeji for assuring safety on roads.

Folorunso pledged his people’s support for FRSC and promise to abide by traffic rules and regulations so as to reduce auto crash on highways.

