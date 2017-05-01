FRSC nabs vehicle trafficking 17 children
Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have intercepted a vehicle conveying minors suspected to be trafficked. A statement from the Head, Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, on Sunday, said operatives from the Kaduna State command were carrying out their duties and impounded a vehicle for overloading and broken windscreen […]
