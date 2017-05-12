FRSC seeks inclusion in FG housing programme

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) has called for the inclusion of officers and men of the commission in the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Assistant Director, Media Relations, in the Office the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, (HOS) stated this in a statement he signed on Friday in Abuja.

Manga said Oyeyemi made the call when he led the top management of the commission on a courtesy visit to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita in her office in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said the visit was to solicit the support of the HOS in the provision of affordable housing for officers and men of the corps under the FISH programme.

According to him, one of the greatest challenges any public servant will face in his life is retiring from service without having a house of his or her own.

“It is in this thinking that I lead the top management of FRSC to discuss with, you on how the commission will be co-opted into the FISH programme,” the FRSC boss said.

Responding, the HOS, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, assured the delegation that FRSC would be co-opted into the FISH programme.

She said the scheme was an initiative of the Federal Government to provide affordable housing for federal civil servants before retirement from service.

The HOS said FISH was a sub-set of the Federal Government mass-housing scheme to improve the welfare of federal civil servants, adding that FRSC should not be an exception.

According to her, the objective of the programme was to provide for various categories of workers, cost effective and affordable housing through multi-sectorial support and cooperation.

“This includes, group land acquisition from governments, provision of infrastructure and financial supports through strategic partnership with private developers, she said.”

The post FRSC seeks inclusion in FG housing programme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

