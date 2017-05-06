FRSC to clampdown on drivers using phones while driving

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Plateau Command, says it will from Monday clampdown on drivers using phones while driving on the highways.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Pat Emeordi, who stated this on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Jos, said anyone caught would pay a fine of N4, 000.

Emeordi said that the FRSC Establishment Act 2007, Section 10 (4), prohibits the use of phones while driving for obvious reasons.

“When people drive and make calls or do text messages, it causes distractions and everyone knows that driving requires a 100 per cent concentration.

“But the sad thing is that many people, including those who are supposed to know, are defaulting. We are saying that the act should stop.

“The situation is so bad that the House of Representatives on the 7th of March had to take a cursory look at the situation and everyone is worried,” she said.

According to her, the use of phones while driving has been identified as one of the major causes of road crashes in recent times.

“In the couple of days, therefore, beginning from Monday, we are going out massively to clampdown on those who may default,” she said.

Emeordi also advised road users to always ensure little children were kept at the backseats of cars as a safety measure.

The commander stated that children kept in the front seat of cars face a higher risk than those who use belt at the backseats.

According to her, the command will soon embark on sensitisation visits to schools and hospitals to educate parents on the dangers of keeping children in front seat or not strapping them to their seats.

