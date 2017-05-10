FRSC warns Ebonyi citizens against job syndicates

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State citizens were, yesterday, warned to be wary of syndicates who dupe unsuspecting victims to secure employment for them in the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC.

Ebonyi State sector commander of the commission, Mrs Stella Uchegbu, made the disclosure in Abakaliki while commenting on the activities to mark the 4th United Nations Global Road Safety Week and West African Road Safety Organisation, WARSO, Day from May 8 to 14.

The sector commander urged the public not to be deceived by the antics of the syndicates as there is currently no employment or recruitment exercise in the agency.

“These fraudsters defraud unsuspecting members of the public with a promise of securing employment for them or enlisting them in the recruitment exercise of the agency.”

She noted that the fraudsters charge the victims between N50,000 and N200, 000, depending on the position the victim is seeking in the agency, saying such acts were condemnable and inhuman.

“The headquarters of the agency would appropriately disseminate information about employment or recruitment as there is none of such currently. This further advocates for multi-sectoral cooperation and actions to reduce and reverse the forecasts of road deaths by half, by the year 2020.

She noted that the week-long programme is an initiative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Road Safety partnership (GRSP) which aims to stop the growing epidemic of deaths and injuries on the roads,”

“We call on state governments to establish Road Traffic Management Agencies, to complement our efforts to curb road crashes in the country.”

The post FRSC warns Ebonyi citizens against job syndicates appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

