Frustration Trails JAMB Registration In Delta

The registration procedures for the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination may not be one that will easily be forgotten by prospective candidates and their parents/guardians as the new registration model being adopted by authorities of the board seems to increase the difficulty of completing the process.

The current registration technique being adopted by JAMB allows only the designated centres across the country to participate in the registration exercise, unlike in the past when candidate could register themselves from the comfort of their homes, provided they are able to obtain the JAMB scratch card

A visit to the JAMB branch office in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday, saw scores of prospective candidates waiting for the registration exercise.

It was learnt that most of the candidates arrived the registration venue as early as 6:00am to join the queue of their colleagues some of whom had arrived earlier.

Some of the students who fielded questions from our reporter, appealed to JAMB authorities to decentralise the registration centres, observing that the current method is too strenuous and time consuming.

One of the respondents, Samuel Onyebuchi who hoped to study Pharmacy at the University of Port Harcourt told our reporter that he had being visiting the JAMB office since the previous week but was yet to complete the registration process.

