FT Health: New WHO chief faces tough challenges – Financial Times

FT Health: New WHO chief faces tough challenges
And the winner is . . . Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The new director-general of the World Health Organization, who was elected this week, takes office in July with a brimming inbox and a worryingly diminished cash box. The campaign lasted many months …
Opinion: How new Director-General Tedros must modernize WHO's engagement with the world
A conversation with Laurie Garrett about the road ahead for the WHO
WHO's newly elected chief reaffirms one-China principle
