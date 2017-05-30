Fuel: Black marketers take over Ekiti streets

Ekiti State residents are at the mercy of petrol black marketers, who are capitalising on the face-off between Governor Ayo Fayose and oil marketers to make brisk business.

The people, who buy the commodity from neighbouring states, sell to consumers at N300 per litre, as against the government regulated price of N145 per litre.

The black marketers operate in front of Akure motor park on Ado-Ikere Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital and at Odo-Oja roundabout in Ikere-Ekiti.

They also sell on major roads linking Ekiti with other states.

Filling stations owned by marketers have been shut in the last three weeks, in obedience to the directive by the national secretariat of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other oil-based unions to protest alleged victimisation by Fayose.

The marketers defied the governor’s order to reopen their outlets. He threatened to revoke their Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) after 24 hours last Thursday.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, Mr. Kayode Ojo, has appealed to the governor to end the face-off with the marketers, to alleviate the masses’ suffering.

He urged the national bodies of the National Union of

Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and IPMAN to restore fuel supply to the state in the interest of the populace.

