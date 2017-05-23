Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel Explosion Burns 6 To Death In Kano State (Photos)

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A motorcycle carrying gallons of fuel caused a fatal accident today in Bebeji Local Government Area in Kano State. According to reports, the incident occurred on the day, after the motorcycle rider tried to avoid a car that tried to hit him. The gallons of fuel fell on the ground and exploded immediately -burning the car occupants and others.

According to reports, six passengers were burnt to death out of nine passengers as the rest were immediately rushed to the hospital…

The post Fuel Explosion Burns 6 To Death In Kano State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.