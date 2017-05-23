Fuel Explosion Burns 6 To Death In Kano State (Photos)

A motorcycle carrying gallons of fuel caused a fatal accident today in Bebeji Local Government Area in Kano State. According to reports, the incident occurred on the day, after the motorcycle rider tried to avoid a car that tried to hit him. The gallons of fuel fell on the ground and exploded immediately -burning the car occupants and others.

According to reports, six passengers were burnt to death out of nine passengers as the rest were immediately rushed to the hospital…

