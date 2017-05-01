Fuel money is increasing our allocation is decreasing, share the money so we can meet up, Fayose tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State chapter, has urged President Mohammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, fulfil his campaign promises: “before Nigerians are pushed to the wall.”

This came as Governor Ayodele Fayose promised the workers that he won’t owe them a kobo by the time he will be leaving office saying that he has taken the FG to court as he wants them to explain how they would be paying back the bonds they borrow.

Fayose said that the problem today is that ‘fuel money is increasing but our allocation is decreasing. The FG is adding our money to foreign reserve. They should share the money to us so we can meet up our responsibility.

How can a Federal government borrow 30 billion when our foreign reserve itself is about that amount.

The state’s NLC chairman, Comrade Raymond Ade Adesanmi, made the remarks yesterday during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Oluyemi Kayode Staidum in Ado-Ekiti, state capital.

Head of service, Ekiti State, Mr. Olgbenga Faseluka also lauded the governor for:”for his favourable disposition to the welfare of workers in our state.”

Adesanmi said: “Government at the national level has been paying lip service to unemployment , the fight against corruption has been one sided and no prosecution has been made and judgement gotten, the monies recovered through the anti-corruption war has not been declared and above all, all the campaign promises of the present government at the central have been abandoned.

“Two years into Buhari’s government led government has not witnessed the desired change Nigerians clamoured for. Salaries are being owed, gratuities , and pensions left unpaid, unrealistic and harsh economic policies unprecedented scourge of kidnapping, unchecked and incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen re some of what the Nigerian citizens are currently facing.

“It is on this note that we call on the Federal Government to reappraise herself and make the necessary amends before Nigerians are pushed to the wall. Government at all levels must be responsible enough to fulfil their campaign promises and give hope to the citizenry.”

Adesanmi who commended Governor Ayodele Fayose for speaking against all forms of oppression represented by destructive activities of herdsmen, reducing crime rate in the state, attending to workers’, teachers’ welfare, promoting over 15,000 workers in arrears, and transparency in runing the affairs of the state among others, reminded the governor that there’s a need for him to put in more efforts in looking inwardly as an alternative means to paying outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

“Your Excellency, we want to appreciate your efforts for what you have been able to achieve in this regard, we know that the economic situation of states vary but we don’t want to compare payment of salaries in Ekiti to with other states anymore. However, Ekiti has been coming first in Educational sector since your assumption of office, likewise Ekiti State workers demand to come first in terms of salary payment in Southwest and Nigeria as a whole.

Head of Service, Olugbenga Faseluka also reeled out the achievements of the Fayose administration to include among others, verification and Biometric data capturing for serving and retired civil servants, re-absorption of wrongly retired/dismissed public servants, restructuring of civil service, distribution of laptops and computer, ICT training and regular disbursement of funds for vehicle, housing loans among Giving reasons for honouring the governor as Comrade Governor, the state’s NLC’s Vice Chairman, Comrade Richard Olugbenga Adeniyi ‎said: “The governor earned this award as Comrade Governor, this goes beyond payment of salaries. Go to other states where there is Fulani herdsmen’s menace, see the destruction being done there and compare with Ekiti. Our Governor has taken a pro-active step to nip the menace in the bud.

His promotion of over 15000 workers is highly commendable. That number is over 30 percent of workers in the state. He has also ensured peace by securing the state. There is also educational advancement. He has brought honour to Ekiti State. He has given empowerment to our women, farmers, artisans and other trade union organisations has cushioned the effects of recession for families.”

Appreciating the workers for their patience and perseverance, governor Fayose said: “I have taken time to listen to your demands. It has been the same, your welfare and we’ll being, only think I have added is taking you along in everything. I have not hidden anything from you.

I am a governor who lays bare all the allocation coming to states to labour leaders every month so that you can defend me when the need arises.

No governor would come after me and abolish that transparency legacy I am leaving behind. During my first term, I used to pay your workers at the 25th of every month. It is because of the debts left behind by past administration. I don’t want to dwell on past errors and I promise you, I won’t owe a kobo by the time I will be leaving office. God will provide the money as I believe this strongly.

I have taken the FG to court so they can explain how they would be paying back the bonds they borrow. We must work against the greedy of the FG.

I will continue to work assiduously to ensure the progress of Ekiti. We will develop the state so immensely that you will be very proud of the state by the time we are leaving. Ensure that you support this government. Lagos state is working very well because the state is succeeding itself. When you have succession, this laudable projects will continue. All that I am doing will be consolidated if you elect someone from our party to succeed me. If you do otherwise, they would use vendetta to spoil our good works.

Whether they kill PDP or not does not concern us. Be assured that I am a smart boy, a street boy, I am playing my own cards against theirs. In line with our agreement with labour leaders, we have started deducting N10 million into the state accounts, when it is N100 million we will begin to pay it out.

