Fulani herdsmen ambush, kill police Inspector, injure three others

The Delta Police command, has confirmed that an inspector was killed and three other policemen injured by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta,

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the inspector and his three colleagues, from Abraka Police Division, were on routine patrol along the railway line in Abraka when they were ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said that the injured policemen sustained various degrees of injuries.

Aniamaka said: “our men were ambushed around the railway line in Abraka and the assailants opened fire on them.

“It was so spontaneous that our men did not have the time to stave-off the attack.

“We lost an inspector and three other policemen were injured and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“That is the situation of things; we are still on the trail of those who committed the dastardly act.”

The post Fulani herdsmen ambush, kill police Inspector, injure three others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

