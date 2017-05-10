Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani herdsmen, cattle defile govt directive, take over FCT [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Amid effort by the government to stop the wandering of fulani herdsmen and their cattle around the Federal Capital Territory metropolis, they have continued to move freely without respect to the new law banning their activities from the nation’s ‘seat’ of government. When DAILY POST asked the cattle rearers after they were sighted around major […]

Fulani herdsmen, cattle defile govt directive, take over FCT [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.