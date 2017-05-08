Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani Herdsmen cry out over increasing cattle rustling in Kaduna

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fulani herdsmen in Kaduna State have cried out over increasing cattle rustling in recent times. The herdsmen said in less than three months, over 11,571 cattle were stolen by rustlers in 4 local government areas of Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia and Igabi. According to them, the rustlers always moved around with all sorts of ammunitions, including […]

Fulani Herdsmen cry out over increasing cattle rustling in Kaduna

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.