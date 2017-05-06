Fulani Herdsmen Have Taken Over 12 LGs in Benue – Gov – SIGNAL (press release)
|
SIGNAL (press release)
|
Fulani Herdsmen Have Taken Over 12 LGs in Benue – Gov
SIGNAL (press release)
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that 12 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state have been taken over by Fulani herdsmen. To this end, the governor was said to have backed the law outlawing open grazing, saying it would promote …
