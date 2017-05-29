Fulani Herdsmen Killings Can Lead to Another Civil War – Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, warned that if relevant authorities failed to address the incessant killings of other Nigerians by herdsmen, the country was on the verge of another civil war.

Bakare, who spoke during his sermon at the Lagos-based church, added that the “country is moving towards another collapse” with the division among different groups and violence in the country.

The cleric, who spoke on the subject ‘All Things are Ready,’ lamented that Nigerians might be forced to retaliate against the rampaging herdsmen if security agencies failed to stop the killings by the cattle rearers.

“We are at the verge of another collapse, if care is not taken. We are pushing ourselves into the (edge of the) precipice of another civil war.

“All these marauders, called herdsmen; if you don’t checkmate them quickly, and the people begin retaliation against what they are doing, we will begin to kill ourselves again. And violence and corruption will rob us of the great future which God has for us,” Bakare stated.

He added that the attempt to over-emphasise the nation’s ethnic differences to undermine Nigerians’ unity would leave the country in a precarious situation.

Bakare believed that Nigeria might have its challenges, he argued that that could not form the basis for any attempt to destroy the fabric of the society.

“I don’t know n gba ti, n gba ti. When I slept in Umuahia many years ago and heard a cockcrow in the morning, it was as if I was in my village.

“I do not see the difference between Igbo and Yoruba other than the language which God created and culture which people develop themselves; and rather than tearing ourselves into pieces, we can begin to understand ourselves,” he said.

Bakare noted that individuals had their roles to play in helping Nigeria to become a force to reckon with in the comity of nations.

The cleric stated, “This is the time to pause and think of ‘what is my role in this?’ How do I bring change to my own immediate territory of influence? How do I see beyond this evil, Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba thing? How do we forge a nation?’

“There are 12 tribes of Israel but there is only one nation of Israel. They have their own civil wars; they have their own challenges, but that purpose of God for them is still there today. Israel is a formidable force to reckon with today.”

“The enemies have turned us against ourselves. Rather than maximising our potential and taking advantage of our differences, we are now hating ourselves and thinking evil of ourselves.”

Bakare explained that corruption was a major problem in Nigeria, stating that in a lecture he delivered on Saturday, he told his audience that “from Otuoke to Osaka and from Aberdeen to Abeokuta, corruption is global.”

He added, “How do you justify the investment in electricity under successive governments and we (Nigerians) are still in darkness? How?”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Fulani Herdsmen Killings Can Lead to Another Civil War – Bakare appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

