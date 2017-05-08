Fulani herdsmen storm Tse-Akaa village in Benue, kill three

Three persons have been confirmed killed by herdsmen in Tse-Akaa village, Ugondo Mbamar District of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident occurred just days after the State House of Assembly passed into law, prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock. Trouble stared 2:00p.m on Sunday when herdsmen, moving their cattle away […]

Fulani herdsmen storm Tse-Akaa village in Benue, kill three

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

