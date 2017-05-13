Fulani Pastoralists Cannot Create War – Leader

By Orjime Moses, Abuja

The national president of a Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has said that Fulani pastoralists in the country cannot create war as stated by the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle.

The CAN President had during an interview with a unnamed newspaper said “If then government fails to stop the provocation by the Fulani (herdsmen), they should be prepared for war. No ethnic group has a monopoly of violence and no ethnic group should be a monster to other.”

But Bodejo, in a reaction in his office located at the headquarters of the association at Maliya Cattle Market, Tudun-wada, Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, said that Fulani herdsmen are educated and talented in all aspect of businesses, adding that with all this credit about herdsmen, they have no time to create war any were.

“Fulani pastoralists are people that are intelligent, they are peace and loving people that love to relate with other ethnic groups, why would a religion organization tarnished our image, instead of them to be preaching peace, they are busy creating disharmony by pointing accusing fingers on good people like us.”

“Recently a pastor that called himself man of God said in his sermon during Sunday services that they should kill any Fulani man that come closer to their houses. Is it a way of preaching peace and unity to the people? Bopdejo added.

The Fulani leader called on CAN leader to retrieve his statement on media and apologies to Fulani Pastoralist

