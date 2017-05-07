(Full List) Names Of All Released Missing Chibok Girls

The Presidency has released the full list of the Chibok schoolgirls who regained freedom from Boko Haram captive, over three years after they were abducted.

A list containing the names of the 82 girls released by the terrorists was made available to Channels Television on Sunday.

See the names below:

Kwana Simon Grace Dauda Jummai Paul Tobita Pogo Yanke Shetima Jumai Miutah Juliana Yakubu Mary Yakubu Ruth Kolo Mairawa Yahaya Racheal Nkeke Fibi Haruna Asaba Manu Esther Usman Filo Dauda Awa Abga Lydia Joshua Naomi Bitrus Martha James Falmata Musa Aisha Ezekiel Awa Yerima Mwada Baba Hannatu Ishaku Mwa Daniel Rifkatu Soloman Maryamu Yakubu Rebecca Joshep Laid Audu Amina Pogu

