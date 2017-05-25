FUNAAB Appoints Enikuomehin as Acting VC

A Professor of Plant Pathology and Mycology, Ololade Enikuomehin, has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Enikuomehin, who is of the Department of Crop Protection of the university, was appointed by the Governing Council of the institution on Wednesday.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) of the university.

Speaking at a handover ceremony on Wednesday, the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mr. Matthew Ayoola, said the Senate of the university at its special meeting recommended the appointment of Enikuomehin with effect from May 24, 2017.

In his remarks, the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university, Dr. Aboki Zhawa, commended the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, for the period he served as the Chief Executive Officer.

Oyewole, while handing over, expressed gratitude to the past and present council members, deputy vice-chancellors, members of staff and the entire university community for the co-operation and support given to him during his tenure in office.

Enikuomehin, obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from the Bendel State University, Ekpoma, Edo State and Master’s as well as Doctorate degrees from the University of Ibadan. He was the Best Graduating M.Sc. student in 1990. He is a member of several societies, which include the Nigerian Society for Plant Protection, Organic Agriculture Project in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria and the American Phytopathogical Society. He has served the university in several capacities such as the Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors; Member, University Governing Council; and Member, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Committee of FUNAAB.



