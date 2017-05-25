FUNAAB appoints Ololade Enikuomehin as acting VC

A professor of Plant Pathology and Mycology, Ololade Enikuomehin, has been appointed as Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Enikuomehin was before now the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development). The development came two weeks after Nigerian Government suspended the former VC, Prof. Olusola Oyewole. At a handover ceremony on Wednesday, […]

FUNAAB appoints Ololade Enikuomehin as acting VC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

