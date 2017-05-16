FUNAAB lecturers celebrate VC’s sacking with akara, pap meal

There was a mild drama at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, on Tuesday as Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities of the institution organised different rallies in favour and against the suspension of the vice-chancellor, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. The suspension […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

