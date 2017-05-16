Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FUNAAB VC Defies FG’s Suspension Order

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Confusion reigned at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State,  on Monday when the  suspended Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, defied the suspension order of the Federal Ministry of Education and  reportedly resumed in his office.

The suspension order was conveyed in a May 8 letter signed by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Hussaini Adamu, and the letter was delivered to Oyewole last Thursday.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The letter, which was sighted by journalists, directed the suspended vice-chancellor  to hand over the affairs of the institution to the most senior members of staff.

The embattled  vice-chancellor  had last Friday in compliance with the suspension order by  the ministry handed over to Prof. Oluyemisi Eromosele, Deputy VC, Academics, who was the most senior academic member of staff.

Oyewole, however, shocked the institution’s workers and students when he resurfaced and went straight to his former office and began  performing official functions undeterred.

According to reports, some of the  functions performed on Monday were signing of the salary schedule of FUNAAB Staff School  and granting approval of the sitting allowance and expenses incurred on the inauguration of the new Governing Council of the institution.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

 

The post FUNAAB VC Defies FG’s Suspension Order appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.