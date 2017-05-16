FUNAAB VC Defies FG’s Suspension Order

Confusion reigned at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday when the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, defied the suspension order of the Federal Ministry of Education and reportedly resumed in his office.

The suspension order was conveyed in a May 8 letter signed by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Hussaini Adamu, and the letter was delivered to Oyewole last Thursday.

The letter, which was sighted by journalists, directed the suspended vice-chancellor to hand over the affairs of the institution to the most senior members of staff.

The embattled vice-chancellor had last Friday in compliance with the suspension order by the ministry handed over to Prof. Oluyemisi Eromosele, Deputy VC, Academics, who was the most senior academic member of staff.

Oyewole, however, shocked the institution’s workers and students when he resurfaced and went straight to his former office and began performing official functions undeterred.

According to reports, some of the functions performed on Monday were signing of the salary schedule of FUNAAB Staff School and granting approval of the sitting allowance and expenses incurred on the inauguration of the new Governing Council of the institution.

