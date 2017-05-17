Pages Navigation Menu

Funke Akindele Bello Joins UNICEF in the Fight Against Female Genital Mutilation | WATCH

Posted on May 17, 2017

Superstar actress, producer and screenwriter Funke Akindele Bello has pledged to join the UNICEF cause against the practice of female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria and Africa At Large. The multiple Award Winning actress headlined the Meets Media series in Lagos where she pledged to be a resounding voice in the Campaign against the barbaric act. […]

The post Funke Akindele Bello Joins UNICEF in the Fight Against Female Genital Mutilation | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

