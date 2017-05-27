Funke Akindele Calls Air France Out On Social Media

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has taken to her social media page to call out Air France over a dissatisfaction service rendered. The actress who noted that she has been in London since May 24th claimed she is yet to receive her luggage even after the airline promised it’ll only take 24hours to deliver. The actress…

