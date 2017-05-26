Funke Akindele: I never thought I would be celebrated like this – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Funke Akindele: I never thought I would be celebrated like this
TheCable
Funke Akindele-Bello, actress and movie producer, says she never thought she would be widely celebrated when she started her acting career. The actress, who came into the spotlight when she featured in 'I Need to Know', a 90s TV drama series, told CNN …
Entertainment Roundup: I never thought I would be this celebrated – Funke Akindele-Bello | Davido announces …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!