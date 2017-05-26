Pages Navigation Menu

Funke Akindele To CNN: When I started Acting I never thought I would be this celebrated

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, more common known as ‘Jenifa’ has commented on her acting career, saying she didn’t know that she’d this popular and celebrated. In an interview with CNN’s ‘African Voices’, She talks about her career thus far and why she’s focusing on the next generation of actor, www.playground.ng reports. One of Nollywood’s…

