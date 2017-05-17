Funmi Ilori, Nkem Osuigwe, Emmanuel Alabi Speak on Libraries, Literacy & Learning in Nigeria in a New Episode of ‘The Stream’

Roughly 40 percent of adults in Nigeria and 27 percent of youth are illiterate. That’s according to a 2015 UNESCO study. Experts fear those numbers will rise if the country doesn’t address the severe lack of functional public libraries. Advocates say libraries are an “equal opportunity leveller” and play an important role in the promotion […]

