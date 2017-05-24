Pages Navigation Menu

FUOYE workers want promotion exercise investigated

Posted on May 24, 2017

Workers of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Oye-Ekiti have called on the Federal Government to investigate the last promotion exercise which they claimed was marred by nepotism, favouritism and irregularities. They commended the decision of the Federal Government to name the university after the former Military Governor of old Western State, Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo which […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

