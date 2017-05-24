FUOYE workers want promotion exercise investigated
Workers of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Oye-Ekiti have called on the Federal Government to investigate the last promotion exercise which they claimed was marred by nepotism, favouritism and irregularities. They commended the decision of the Federal Government to name the university after the former Military Governor of old Western State, Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo which […]
FUOYE workers want promotion exercise investigated
