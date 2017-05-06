Fury Looking At July For Ring Return

Tyson Fury is set to return to action in the ring come July, as he is interested in fighting Joshua.

Fury last fought in his win against Klitschko in September 2015, while Joshua’s last fight is a victory against Klitschko on April 29.

The suspended Brit, who is shedding the extra weight in Spain, says he doesn’t need a warm up fight before facing Joshua , insisting he will beat the IBF and WBA belt holder with one hand tied behind his back.

“I’m out here for the foreseeable future, running, doing circuits, padwork, sparring,” said Fury, who told www.britishboxers.co.uk that a match-up with Joshua had been pencilled in for April 2018.

“I’ll be back on the July 8 Copper Box show headlined by Billy Joe Saunders. I’ll have a few comeback fights, two or three, while I’m waiting for Joshua.

“There’s no money in anybody else, I want ‘Mr Muscles’.”

“I can be the best Tyson Fury again,” Fury added.

“It didn’t slip away – I just couldn’t be bothered no more.

“But now there’s 30million involved. I was a shadow of my former glory, but now I’m on my way back. With me and Joshua, one looks the part, one is the part.”

Fury is not that impressed with Joshua’s victory against Klitschko.

“My win over [Klitschko] was a lot better, a better boxing display,” he said.

“He never hit me, but he hit AJ with a million punches and nearly knocked him out. He definitely did expose him.

“I hope [promoter] Eddie Hearn protects Joshua, because the first decent man he fights who’s not 41 beats him.

“Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, any one of these would beat him.”

