Fury Waits On Verdict From UKAD

Tyson Fury attended a UK Anti-Doping hearing today and is waiting on a verdict that will clear him to box.

The Brit was suspended after drug issues and mental health problems and has not boxed since November 2015.

However, Fury remains positive, as he hopes to return to the ring come July 8. He is also keen on fighting Anthony Joshua.

Fury claims that Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already pencilled in a fight between the pair in April 2018.

Fury told the Daily Telegraph: “Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April.

“There isn’t another stadium where it should take place. I would fight Joshua in October but I believe Klitschko will take the rematch.

“Deep down, I don’t think they want to fight me yet. Joshua struggled with Klitschko. And I took Klitschko to school, toyed with him, put my hands behind my back, literally, while he was letting his cannons go, slipping out of the way of them. They are not ready for that.”

