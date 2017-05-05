FUTA don wins Fulbright award

By Oboh Agbonkhese

Dr. Folasade Olajuyigbe, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, has been named winner of the 2017 Fulbright African Research Scholar Programme, ARSP, award for advanced research in the United States for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Dr. Olajuyigbe, who will be affiliated with Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, was picked from a pool of 700 candidates that initially applied for the fellowship from Nigeria, from which 16 candidates were shortlisted for the interview and five finalists picked.

Olajuyigbe area of research interest is enzyme biotechnology and environmental health.

Reacting, FUTA’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebiyi Daramola, congratulated Dr. Olajuyigbe, saying the award further solidifies the image of FUTA as one of the universities with first rate faculty and students.

He said Olajuyigbe’s research visit will promote productive collaboration and build strong links for future work between Rutgers and FUTA.

The post FUTA don wins Fulbright award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

