FUTA Governing Council Reinstates Sacked VC

Tope Fayehun, Akure

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has ordered the reinstatement of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola who was suspended for alleged fraud.

Daramola was last week suspended alongside the bursar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Oresegun by the Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu for standing trial over alleged mismanagement of the university funds.

But the Council of the institution at its meeting of Thursday May 18, 2017 presided over by its chairman, Senator Joseph Waku said Daramola should return to office and complete his term which ends on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

The copy of the letter which was made available to LEADERSHIP effecting the reinstatement of the VC was signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council,

Dr. Mrs. Modupe Ajayi.

The letter reads” The Governing Council at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 18thMay, 2017 discussed extensively about your suspension as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Council noted that the suspension, by the Minister, took effect from Friday, 5th May, 2017, before the inauguration of the new Governing Council in Abuja on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017.

“Members of Council discussed the issue especially in relation to the powers vested on Council by the provisions of the 2007 Autonomy Act that the Governing Council of a University shall be free in the discharge of its responsibilities for the good management, growth and development of the University.

“After extensive deliberations, the Governing Council decided that you should be reinstated to your position as the Vice-Chancellor of the University with immediate effect”.

