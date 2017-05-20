FUTA Reinstates Suspended VC, Appoints New One

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, has reinstated the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola.

The council had also appointed Prof. Joseph Adeola Fuwape as the seventh substantive VC of the university.

In a statement issued by the Head, Media and Protocol of the university, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, the Council, presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senator Joseph Waku, ratified Fuwape’s appointment at its special meeting held on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Adebanjo said the letter of appointment was personally signed by Senator Waku and Prof. Fuwape’s appointment takes effect from Wednesday, May 24, 2017, adding that it would be for a single term of five years.

Fuwape will take over from Daramola, who will complete his term on May 23.

Daramola was suspended last week by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, following his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Daramola and the bursar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Oregun, were arraigned by the EFCC at the Ondo State High Court.

The VC was charged with nine counts of misappropriation of public funds, misuse of office and obtaining money under false pretense, among others.

The bursar was charged with two counts of mishandling unpaid funds and fixing funds without due process.

