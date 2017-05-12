FUTA workers hail minister for suspending VC, registrar

The Nation Newspaper

The workers of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) yesterday hailed the suspension of the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. The VC and the Registrar, Mrs. Modupe Ajayi, were …



and more »