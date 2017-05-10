Future elections will be better than 2015 –INEC

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission was committed to making future elections in the country better than the 2015 exercise. Yakubu made the pledge when he received the new United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington at INEC headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

