G.R.A.P Music – Zobo Ft DJ Emmbassey X Vector X AO
The three members of G.R.A.P Music have decided to show their more relaxed side in a song titled “ZOBO”. DJ Emmbassey passionately cooked the beat….Vector smoothly killed the hook….and AO finessed the verses. The record was brilliantly mixed & mastered by Oga JoJo. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
