‘G40 MPs’ snub Mnangagwa – NewsDay

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


'G40 MPs' snub Mnangagwa
ZANU PF factionalism reared its ugly head yesterday when Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to officially open a private ward at Masvingo General Hospital after several G40 faction-linked legislators boycotted the event. By Tatenda Chitagu.
