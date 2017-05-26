G7 draft: Governments have a sovereign right to curb migration

The Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy is set to affirm governments’ “sovereign” right to seal their borders and set migration caps, according to a draft declaration seen Friday by dpa.

“While upholding the human rights of all migrants and refugees, we reaffirm the sovereign rights of states to control their own borders and set clear limits on net migration levels, as key elements of their national security and economic well-being,” the draft says.

Such language chimes with the restrictive stance on migration pledged by governments in the United States and Britain, which have taken office after the 2016 G7 summit in Japan.

That meeting’s final declaration did not contain a similar message.

Summit host Italy, which is struggling with a record influx of asylum seekers from North Africa, wanted migration to top the agenda, and invited African partners to the G7 on Saturday.

However, Rome has advocated more liberal policies on the issue.

The draft from Taormina, Italy, stresses “the need to support refugees as close to their home countries as possible, so as to enable them to return,” and “establish partnerships to help countries create the conditions within their own borders that resolve the causes of migration.”

It says countries should ensure “safe, orderly and legal migration;” protect “the most vulnerable migrants and refugees, such as women at risk, adolescents, children and unaccompanied minors;” and enforce border controls, returns and readmission schemes.

“These are essential instruments to reduce irregular migration, to fight smuggling, forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking, and to tackle issues relating to transnational organized crime, violent extremism, terrorism and illicit trade.

“In this manner, we will be able to safeguard the positive aspects of migration while recognising the inherent right of host countries to establish policies in their own national interest,” the draft declaration concludes.

Non-governmental groups blamed US President Donald Trump for the G7’s hardening tone on migration.

“If this short-sighted and regressive text is confirmed, the G7 could lose credibility as global leaders.

“One leader’s lack of vision must not reduce the rest of the G7’s capacities to face their responsibilities for the world,” said Friederike Roeder from the ONE charity.

“We hope that the G7 will choose another legacy than the one of a navel-gazing club trying to build walls around themselves,” she added.

