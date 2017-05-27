Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

G7 Summit: Africa Remains Motivated by the Energy and Talent of its Youths – Osinbajo

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, at the G7 Summit special outreach forum on Africa on Saturday, cited energy and talent of youths as sources of optimism. “Africa is undeterred by the failures of the past and the continent is motivated by the incredible energy and talent of its bustling youthful population,” Osinbajo said. The forum, which […]

The post G7 Summit: Africa Remains Motivated by the Energy and Talent of its Youths – Osinbajo appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.