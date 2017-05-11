Gabi: The Task Is To Match Madrid And Barcelona

Atletico Madrid captain, Gabi believes his side can match their liga rivals, Barcelona and Madrid after a stellar showing in the Champions League.

Atletico won the second leg 2-1, courtesy of goals from Griezmann and Niguez, but were still eliminated 4-2 on aggregate.

However, their display has given Gabi positive thoughts and he says they need to focus on matching their rivals domestically.

Of Atletico’s stirring performance from the first whistle, the captain told beIN Sports: “It was the minimum the fans asked for and what we had to do.

“The first half was amazing but a piece of magic from [Karim] Benzema took our dream a little away from us. We didn’t give up; I’m proud of this team.

“We’ve never stopped believing. Beyond this tie, it helps us to build positive things. We have to work from today to become equal to Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

The post Gabi: The Task Is To Match Madrid And Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

