Gabon’s Aubameyang becomes 2nd African player ever to win Bundesliga Golden Boot

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck a late penalty for Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season to finish as the Bundesliga‘s top scorer with 31 goals. Aubameyang scored twice to help Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 4-3 with his first coming three minutes before the break and his second from the spot in the […]

