Gabriel Barbosa Apologizes To Inter Milan After Storming Out Of The Bench

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa has apologized for storming off the substitutes’ bench when he realised he was not going to be used during Sunday’s Serie A match at Lazio.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has had a frustrating first season at Inter, making just nine appearances, all as a substitute, and playing a total of only 111 minutes since his €30m move from Santos last August.

“Inter supporters and team mates, during yesterday’s game I suddenly adopted a thoughtless and inadequate attitude by leaving the pitch before the end of the game,” he said on his Facebook page.

“Once the heat of the moment had died down, I realised, in calmness and with the support of my family, that the incident was unsporting and contradicted my professional values.

“I recognise my mistake and would like to register my sincere apologies to all the Inter fans who always supported me and to my team mates.”

