Gabriel Paulista Ruled Out For Up To Eight Weeks

Posted on May 24, 2017

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that defender Gabriel Paulista will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a serious knee injury.

Gabriel Paulista  was expected to miss this Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea after suffering the problem during last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Everton on the final day of the season.

Now, though, it seems that the Brazilian is in danger of missing the start of pre-season as scans have discovered that he damaged his medial knee ligament.

It is a blow for Arsenal, who are already without defender Laurent Koscielny after his red card was upheld by the Football Association, meaning that he will serve a three-match ban.

