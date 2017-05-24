Gabriel Paulista Ruled Out For Up To Eight Weeks

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that defender Gabriel Paulista will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a serious knee injury.

Gabriel Paulista was expected to miss this Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea after suffering the problem during last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Everton on the final day of the season.

Now, though, it seems that the Brazilian is in danger of missing the start of pre-season as scans have discovered that he damaged his medial knee ligament.

It is a blow for Arsenal, who are already without defender Laurent Koscielny after his red card was upheld by the Football Association, meaning that he will serve a three-match ban.

