Gabriel Suswam: DSS Releases Ex-Governor Of Benue After 70 Days In Detention

The Department of State Service (DSS) has released a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, from its custody, after spending about 70 days in detention.

Before his release on Sunday, Suswam has been in detention since February 25 on allegations of illegal possession of firearms and corruption.

The former governor was arrested over the items recovered inside some cars in a building in Abuja, said to be his own.

In a statement, the DSS had said that the search of the building at 44, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja, led to the discovery of keys of 45 exotic cars, 21 Certificates of Occupancy, arms and ammunition.

The Service also alleged that a gun was found in his apartment during the raid.

In his reaction, Suswam, through his Lawyer, slammed the DSS with a N10bn suit bothering on violation of his fundamental rights.

However, confirming this, a chieftain of the PDP, Barry Idoga Odeh and former Chairman of Ohimini LGA of Benue State, Hon. Sunny Mark, told Daily Post that the former governor has been released.

“Yes, I just finished speaking with one of his closest allies and he confirmed to me that Suswam was released some minutes ago”, Mr. Odeh said on Sunday evening.

Suswam is standing trial before an Abuja Federal High Court over alleged diversion of N3.1 billion raised from Benue State shares in major companies alongside Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia.

The case was adjourned to May 9 after the DSS failed to produce him on March 28 for trial.

