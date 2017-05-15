Gain A Medical Masters Degree from Scotland’s Top University.

Continue your medical education at the University of Dundee — Scotland’s University of the Year 2016 & 2017, and the best place to study medicine in the country.

Our wide range of taught postgraduate and research courses includes:

Public Health MPH https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/pg/public-health/

Human Clinical Embryology and Assisted Conception https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/pg/human-clinical-embryology-assisted-conception/

Orthopaedic Surgery MCh Orth https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/pg/orthopaedic-surgery/

Medical students from Nigeria can also benefit from up to £5000 in scholarships.

Study at the University of Dundee and take the next big step in your career.

For more information, visit www.dundee.ac.uk or book an appointment with our West Africa Recruitment Officer:

Babajide Ogundeji

0817 513 3447

b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk

The post Gain A Medical Masters Degree from Scotland’s Top University. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

