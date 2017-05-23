Pages Navigation Menu

Galamsey ‘queen’ bangs seats, sheds tears as judge adjourns bail hearing – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 23, 2017


Galamsey 'queen' bangs seats, sheds tears as judge adjourns bail hearing
The Chinese woman accused of audacious illegal mining in Ghana reacted angrily to a judge's decision to defer ruling on her bail application Tuesday morning. Asia Huang banged her fists on her seat in anger and in protest over her continued detention
