Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Galatasaray becomes first Turkish team to drop ‘arena’ from stadium name upon Erdoğan’s call – Daily Sabah

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Sabah

Galatasaray becomes first Turkish team to drop 'arena' from stadium name upon Erdoğan's call
Daily Sabah
Soccer fans queue outside Galatasaray's Türk Telekom Arena Stadium two hours before the high-profile soccer match between two major Turkish teams, in Istanbul, Sunday, March 20, 2016. (AP Photo). Istanbul giants Galatasaray has become the first team …
Galatasaray to rename stadium after Erdogan callVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.