Galatasaray Open Talks With Valencia To Sign Alvaro Negredo

Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun has revealed that the club have held talks with Alvaro Negredo over a summer switch from Valencia.

The 31-year-old is soon to return to the Mestalla after spending a season on loan with Premier League side Middlesbrough, where he has so far netted 10 times in 36 appearances.

Negredo is unlikely to stick around at Valencia for too much longer, however, as discussions have already begun with Turkish giants Galatasaray and a move could soon be finalised.

“Yes we held talks with Alvaro Negredo but revealing too much information harms us,” Ergun is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. “These types of players are highly regarded. It is important to announce such moves when it’s time.”

